NEET 2020: 1,633 students trained in TN government coaching centres qualify

Last year, over 2000 students had qualified after taking coaching in the government-run coaching centres but nobody secured an MBBS seat in the first phase of counselling.

This year, 1,633 students who trained to face the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2020) in coaching centres sponsored by the Tamil Nadu government, have cleared the exam. This year, a total of 6,692 students across Tamil Nadu took up coaching in state-funded training centres.

Of the 1,633 students who qualified NEET 2020, only four managed to score over 500 marks. Vasuki, a student from Coimbatore, scored 580 marks out of 720, topping the list of students who studied in government coaching centres and wrote the exam this year. 15 students have scored between 400 and 500 marks, and 70 students have scored marks between 300 and 400 in this yearâ€™s exam. These students will now be categorised based on their category-wise cut-off marks, allotted ranks on a state level and then called in for MBBS counselling.

As per NEET 2020 results, a total of 99,610 students had written the exam from Tamil Nadu. Out of this number, 57,215 students have qualified, thus recording a pass percentage of 57.44%. But it is not yet known how many from this went for private coaching and how many did not opt for any coaching.

Last year, 1,23,078 students wrote the exam from Tamil Nadu, of which 59,785 students passed. This year, 17,101 students wrote NEET in Tamil, which is a huge increase from last yearâ€™s 1,017.

Last year, over 2,000 students had reportedly qualified NEET after having trained in government coaching centres. Over 19,000 students had trained in government coaching centres for NEET UG 2019; of these, however, nobody was able to secure a medical seat in the first phase of medical admissions counselling.

NEET UG 2020 results were declared on Friday by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is in charge of conducting the exam across the country. Over 15 lakh students had registered for it this year, of which around 13.66 lakh students appeared. 7,71,500 students were declared qualified for the next step by the NTA.