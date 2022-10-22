Neelam Cultural Centre to initiate action against employee accused of rape

The organisation, an anti-caste initiative by Tamil director Pa Ranjith, has also issued a statement in solidarity with the survivor.

The Neelam Cultural Centre, an anti-caste initiative by Tamil director Pa Ranjith, has issued a statement in solidarity with the survivor in an alleged incident of rape perpetrated by one of its employees. The statement, dated October 21, Friday, was shared on the organisation’s Twitter handle on Saturday, just a few days after the Facebook page of Women Against Sexual Harassment (WASH) shared an anonymous account of the survivor. The organisation also stated that a formal complaints committee will be constituted on the basis of the Facebook post, and that it will follow all steps necessary to take action against the employee.

“It has come to our notice that an employee of Neelam Cultural Centre has been accused of sexual abuse. Neelam Cultural Centre does not tolerate any form of abuse, discrimination or sexual harassment. As an organisation rooted in Ambedkarite ideology, we expect all our employees to treat individuals in their professional or personal lives with dignity. This is a bare minimum expectation,” the statement read.

The organisation further reiterated, in its statement, that it stood “unequivocally in solidarity” with the survivor, “who has shown great courage to speak out publicly about their experience, in spite of society continuing to be extremely unsympathetic to survivors of sexual abuse and harassments”. Neelam is committed to creating a safe space for everybody and will continue to work towards the same, it added.

It was on Wednesday, October 19, that the WASH Facebook page, in an anonymous post, published the survivor’s account of the incident in question. In the post, the woman had stated that she had a long friendship with the accused Neelam employee — whom she referred to as a “staunch Ambedkarite, active among the Dalit circles in Kerala and Chennai” — since January 2013.

According to the woman’s post, the incident happened early this year in Chennai, where she had gone as per the accused’s suggestion, to take some photographs for a project she had undertaken. While she was in the city, the accused booked a hotel room for her at a walking distance from his office, and later allegedly sexually assaulted her there in a violent way, she said. She further alleged that even after the incident, the accused kept contacting her family and relatives as if nothing had happened, which had only served to “re-traumatise” her.

