Need policies to increase farmer income, ensure reasonable food prices: RBI Guv

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das told India Inc that the central bank was closely monitoring the economic situation and will not hesitate to take appropriate action.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said that the country now requires policies to ensure a sustained increase in the income of farmers along with maintaining "reasonable' food prices for the consumers. Addressing Confederation of Indian Industry (CII's) National Council, Das said that price incentives have been costly, inefficient and distortive. He told the industry that the central bank was closely monitoring the economic situation and will not hesitate to take appropriate action, as he underlined the need for stepping up investment in the infrastructure sector to reignite growth hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

Addressing members of industry chamber CII, he said a big push to certain targeted mega infrastructure projects can spur the economy, as was done by the Golden Quadrilateral project in the past.

"This could begin in the form of a north-south and east-west expressway together with high speed rail corridors, both of which would generate large forward and backward linkages for several other sectors of the economy and regions around the rail/road networks. Both public and private investment would be key to financing our infrastructure investments," he said.

Noting that the progress made on physical infrastructure in the country in the last five years needs to be viewed as no less than a dynamic shift, he said India would need around $4.5 trillion for investment in infrastructure by 2030, as per the Niti Aayog.

On financing options for infrastructure, he said non-performing assets (NPAs) relating to infrastructure lending by banks have remained at elevated levels and there is clearly a need for diversifying financing options.

Asked about industry proposals for one-time restructuring of debt and the central bank buying corporate bonds directly, Das said he has noted the suggestions and will take appropriate steps as and when required.

"I can assure you that RBI remains extremely vigilant, we are monitoring the situation, and as and when certain steps are required, we will not hesitate to take those steps...you are aware about the way the RBI intervened, to support the mutual fund industry and the RBI will always be proactive...as and when whatever steps are required we are prepared to consider," Das said.

He noted that shifting the terms of trade in favour of agriculture is the key to generating positive supply responses in agriculture. Experience shows that in periods when terms of trade remained favourable to agriculture, the annual average growth in agricultural gross value added (GVA) exceeds 3 per cent, the Governor said.

"Hitherto, the main instrument has been minimum support prices, but the experience has been that price incentives have been costly, inefficient and even distortive. India has now reached a stage in which surplus management has become a major challenge. We need to move now to policy strategies that ensure a sustained increase in farmers' income alongside reasonable food prices for consumers," he said.

According to him, an efficient domestic supply chain becomes critical in such circumstances.

He said that the focus must now turn to capitalising on the major reforms that are underway to facilitate domestic free trade in agriculture including the amendment of the Essential Commodities Act (ECA).

Das was of the view that Indian agriculture has witnessed a distinct transformation as the total production of food grains reached a record 296 million tonnes in 2019-20, registering an annual average growth of 3.6 per cent over the last decade, along with production growth in horticulture.

He also noted the changing pattern of energy production in favour of renewable energy and shifts in supply chains, domestic and global.

"In a competitive market economy, an efficient supply chain can enhance economic welfare. Investment in sectors with strong forward and backward linkages in the supply chain can generate higher production, income and employment," Das said.

