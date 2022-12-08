Need Hyderabad-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express: Maharashtra minister to Union govt

Nagpur, Gondia, Bhandara and Chandrapur districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region have good trade business with Hyderabad, Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said in a letter to the Union Railways Minister.

Maharashtra cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has written a letter to Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding the Vande Bharat Express train be started from Nagpur to Hyderabad. The four districts of Nagpur, Gondia, Bhandara and Chandrapur from Maharashtra's Vidarbha region have good trade business with Hyderabad in Telangana, Mungantiwar said in the letter, as per a release issued by the Chandrapur district information office on Wednesday, December 7.

Although there are currently 22 trains running on the Nagpur-Hyderabad route, there must be a fast train to cover this distance of 575 km, stated Mungantiwar, who is also the guardian minister of the Gondia and Chandrapur districts. The minister said there is a need to start the Vande Bharat Express connecting Nagpur to Hyderabad as soon as possible for the convenience of tourists, traders and entrepreneurs coming to this area. He added that if the government starts the Vande Bharat Express, the four districts in Vidarbha will benefit.

