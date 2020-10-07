Nearly one-third of workers in India faced increased burnout in last 6 months: Microsoft

41% of workers cited that the lack of separation between work and personal life is negatively impacting their wellbeing, resulting in increased stress levels.

Money Work

As the work-life balance get blurred globally in the pandemic times, India came out top with over 41% of workers citing the lack of separation between work and personal life negatively impacting their wellbeing, resulting in increased stress levels, a Microsoft study revealed on Wednesday.

Close to one third of workers in India cited increased rates of burnout over the past six months, according to Microsoft's latest 'Work Trend Index' report.

"As businesses adapt to a new way of working, it is important to examine the multifaceted impact that the new working conditions are having on employees. This is helping us provide relevant and timely solutions to all our customers and users," said Samik Roy, Country Head, Modern Work, Microsoft India.

Surveying over 6,000 information and first-line workers across eight countries globally including Australia, Japan, India and Singapore, the study found that India had the second highest percentage of workers facing increased burnout in Asia, at 29%.

The findings showed that no commute may be hurting, not helping, remote worker productivity.

A massive 92% of those surveyed said meditation can decrease work-related stress.

Microsoft recently announced a series of updates within Teams to support employee wellbeing, including virtual commute experience and a curated set of mindfulness and meditation experiences.

The study found that 29% of workers in India are experiencing increased burnout at work, owing to its increase in workday span by one hour.

"While workers in Australia saw the highest increase in workday span in Microsoft Teams at 45 per cent, with a medium increase in burnout, India had the longest workday span of surveyed markets.”

The top stressors shared by workers in India was the worry about contracting COVID-19 at work and feeling isolated or disconnected from co-workers, at 42% and 35% respectively.

The study also found that 19% of workers have not been provided the tech or protective equipment they need to effectively implement phsyical distancing by their company, contributing to increased stress levels.

"In the last six months, we have seen how Covid-19 has created an era of remote work everywhere. It has led to the evolution of a new workplace -- from a physical space to one residing in a virtual world," Roy said.