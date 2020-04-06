Nearly 90,000 samples tested till date in India: Data from south states, Maharashtra

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 9,369 samples were tested and reported on April 5.

India has ramped up testing since the 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24, even as more cases have been reported in the country.

While public health experts have called for wider testing to check for community transmission of COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) guidelines limit testing to only certain categories. These are those who have international travel history and are symptomatic; those who have contact history with a confirmed COVID-19 case and have symptoms of the virus; healthcare workers who are symptomatic; patients hospitalised with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI); and a direct or high-risk contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case who can be symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Presently, only the RT-PCR or the reverse transmission polymerase chain reaction test can detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, as of April 2, ICMR has allowed places that are hotspots (high number of cases) to test residents using the rapid antibody kits, which can deliver results within 30-45 minutes as opposed to 24 hours that an RT-PCR test. However, a positive result by the rapid antibody test will have to be further tested by the RT-PCR test to confirm for the novel coronavirus. ICMR advises those with a negative result by the rapid antibody test to be home quarantined.

According to ICMR’s 9 pm bulletin on April 5, a total of 89,534 samples have been tested and 3,554 individuals have been confirmed positive in India.

On April 5, 9,369 samples were tested and reported. Of these, 295 were found positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Here are the state-wise numbers as of 10 am on April 6:

— Andhra Pradesh has not provided numbers regarding samples tested. 252 have tested positive in the state, and Andhra has recorded 1 COVID-19 death. Five people have recovered.

— Kerala has sent 10,221 samples for testing till date. Till date, 314 have tested positive, two people have died due to COVID-19 in Kerala, while 56 have recovered.

—Tamil Nadu has tested 4,612 samples so far, with 571 testing positive. Samples of 339 are still being processed. The state has recorded five deaths, while seven people have been discharged.

— Telangana has provided no updates on samples tested. Telangana has 229 coronavirus cases, and has recorded 11 deaths. Thirty two people have recovered.

— Karnataka has tested 5,543 samples, with 151 people testing positive. The state has recorded four COVID-19 deaths, while 11 persons have been discharged.

— Maharashtra has tested 16,008 samples, with 748 testing positive so far. The state has recorded 26 deaths, while 56 people have recovered.