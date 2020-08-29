Nearly 50% of Child Care Institutions in Medchal may be closed due to rule violations

District Inspection Committee has conducted inspection of 130 CCIs in the district.

About half of the Child Care Institutions (CCI) in Medchal district of Telangana are likely to be closed as several of them are not registered as per the Juvenile Justice Act. The Women and Child Welfare Department (WCD) and State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) have conducted inspections of 130 CCIs involving five teams of the District Inspection Committee. All of their findings have been recorded in a report which is yet to be submitted to the government.

Meanwhile, speaking to TNM, sources from the District Inspection Committee have revealed that several of these children's homes are keeping children illegally, without following due procedure. According to the rules, in order to have any child for more than 24 hours in their custody, the CCI has to take the approval from the Child Welfare Committee. If not, the custody of the child is deemed illegal. However, this rule is being ignored and is a â€˜gross violationâ€™, say the members.

Meanwhile, some of the CCIs are running without temporary or permanent registration. Usually, temporary registration is granted through online registration by the Women and Child Welfare Department for a period of six months. This process has been bypassed in some cases.

Some of the registered CCIs don't even have a dedicated counsellor talking to the children to check their psychological well-being. And some of them haven't even put up boards showing emergency helpline numbers such as 100, 1098 and others. Hygiene standards are not being maintained despite the pandemic situation in a few CCIs.

The five district inspection teams comprised a WCD member, a SCPCR member, a Sakhi member, a doctor and a medical health officer and others. The teams went to inspect the homes in LB Nagar, Nagole, Ramanthapur, Uppal and surrounding areas, where there are a high number of CCIs.

According to the sources, if the CCIs do not address the violations, they will be given show cause notices. Following this, the homes will be seized if the violations continue. In case of home closure, the children will be shifted to other children's homes depending on their capacity or would be sent to government homes.

Several of these CCIs currently have only about 10 to 20% occupancy, as many children have been sent to their guardians and children with one living parent have been sent to their respective homes due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. Only the children who do not have any place to go to are still in the CCIs as of now.

Though inspection is a regular procedure done every three months in the CCIs, the current one seems to have come up after the death of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly raped for over a year in an orphanage in Medchal district.