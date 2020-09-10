Nearly 20% of people in Andhra had COVID-19, finds sero survey

While phase one of the sero-surveillance had covered four districts, phase two has covered the remaining nine districts in Andhra Pradesh.

The second phase of the sero-surveillance study in Andhra Pradesh â€” carried out in nine districts of the state â€” has concluded, and the results of the study have been made public. Sero-surveillance is a standard method used to measure the level of antibodies in the population due to a certain infection. Experts say that checking the presence of antibodies in people plays an important role in preventing a further spike in infections

Four districts â€” East Godavari, Krishna, Nellore and Anantapur â€” were covered in the first phase of the serosurvey. The first phase was carried out from August 5 to August 15. The second phase was carried out around 10 days later from August 26 to August 31. In the second phase, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Guntur, Prakasam, Kadapa, Chittoor and Kurnool were sampled.

In the first phase, 3,500 persons were tested from each of the four districts. In the second phase, this number went up to 5,000 persons per district.

Krishna district saw the highest seroprevalence in the first phase, with around 20.7% of the district population found to have been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, Vizianagaram and Kurnool districts have shown much higher levels of infection in the second phase.

According to the overall results (the average of the two phases), 19.7% of the population has been exposed to the coronavirus so far. Hereâ€™s a break-up of the overall result of the two phases of the study.

Male versus female

The survey has shown that 19.9% of women across the state have been exposed to the virus. This was marginally higher than the exposure among men, which stood at 19.5%.

The highest prevalence rate was observed in Vizianagaram district, where the proportion of women exposed to the virus was slightly higher than the men. However, in Kurnool district, where the prevalence was second highest, the exposure among men was considerably higher than women, by 4.5%. In Chittoor, West Godavari and Guntur, too, the exposure among men was marginally higher compared to women.

Urban versus rural

A higher degree of exposure was observed in urban areas (22.5 %) in comparison with rural areas (18.2%) overall. However, exceptions were seen in Chittoor and Srikakulam districts. The urban-rural divide was highest in Prakasam district.

In the first phase, it was observed that the prevalence rate of COVID-19 in Vijayawada city was much higher than the district average, at 40 %. While the exact figure for Vizag city is yet to be revealed, the gap in urban and rural areas in Visakhapatnam district was very narrow, with the prevalence rate urban areas 2.5% higher than rural areas.

Containment versus non-containment zones

While the survey revealed that 20.5% of the people living in containment zones have been exposed to the virus, a staggering 19.3% of people living in non-containment zones were also found to have been exposed to the virus. It is interesting to note that the difference between containment and non-containment zones is surprisingly low.

In the first phase of the study, it was observed that in Anantapur and East Godavari districts, there was not much difference in the prevalence of antibodies in the general population living either in containment zones or non-containment zones. However, in Krishna district and Nellore district, there was a huge difference in the percentage of people exposed to the virus.

Overall, the prevalence among the high-risk population (persons who are at greater risk of suffering severe illness on contracting COVID-19) was slightly higher than the general average, with a prevalence of 20.3% among them.

