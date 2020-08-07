NDRF teams arrive, relief camps set up: Karnataka govt braces for monsoon fury

TNM looks at the preparedness of the Yediyurappa government in handling the south-west monsoon rains this year.

news Karnataka rains 2020

Even as 12 out of 30 districts in Karnataka have been impacted by the torrential rains brought on by the south-west monsoon, the state will have to brace for more floods and landslides in the coming days. A red warning has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for eight districts -Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru,Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan - for the next couple of days. A red warning is the highest warning given by IMD urging authorities to take action in the face of a calamity. Most rivers in the state, including Cauvery, Tungabhadra and Nethravathi, are flowing in full spate, crossing the danger level in many cases. A total of eight lives have been lost due to the rains, as per the state government.

In August 2019, Karnataka had witnessed one of the worst floods in decades causing large scale destruction. A total of 61 people died in rain-related accidents across the states and close to seven lakh people were displaced last year. Across 22 districts of Karnataka, 1160 rescue and rehabilitation camps were started at the time. And as rains continue to pummel coastal and northern parts of the state this year too, TNM looks at the state of preparedness in Karnataka this year.

In July, Karnataka Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) roped in Grama Panchayats for a decentralised approach to flood management in districts like Belagavi, Dharwad, Ballari and Koppal. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Andhra Pradesh were brought in to the border districts like Ballari and Kolar to be ready for heavy rains and related disasters.

The state government asked for a list of infrastructure available at the Grama Panchayat level and released funds for purchase of the needed equipment. Mock drills were conducted by Grama Panchayats weeks in advance for the officials to be able to react quickly in case of floods.

This after the IMD forecast heavy to severe rains this year too in the month of August and even issued red warnings to many districts of the state. With the state also grappling with the increasing cases of COVID-19, the handling of floods would further complicate the situation.

NDRF teams from Andhra Pradesh have arrived in different parts of Karnataka. Last week there was a mock drill conducted by the NDRF team in Dharwad. Similar drills were organised in Kodagu, Raichur and Belagavi," the official added.

Visuals from Bhagamandala in Kodagu, Karnataka today. A landslide swept away houses and left five people including the prominent Talacauvery temple priest's family missing.



Search efforts have been hampered by lack of road access to the landslide affected area in Talacauvery. pic.twitter.com/RVGqGkEFq2 — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) August 7, 2020

On Wednesday, as the situation started worsening, the Chief Minister released funds of Rs 50 crore for relief operations and instructed officials to provide Rs 10,000 interim relief to displaced families and Rs 5 lakh to families whose houses are totally damaged.

Government schools and colleges have been converted into rehabilitation camps for those who have already been displaced. People from low-lying areas are being evacuated by NDRF teams and brought to rescue and relief camps.

CM Yediyurappa has instructed all district-in-charge ministers to remain stationed in their district and oversee the rescue operations and submit daily reports to the CMO. Revenue Minister R Ashoka held a video conference with officials from 19 districts to take stock of the situation and collate the list of required amenities.

Kodagu, Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts have been put on alert.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy took to social media to implore the government to assist those in distress. “This year too,the State is caught in the web of excess rains. People, particularly farmers are in a state of distress.The monsoon ferocity in Kodagu & Uttara Kannada districts has unleashed fear.District-wise Special Task Forces should be constituted to manage flood situation.”

This year too,the State is caught in the web of excess rains. People, particularly farmers are in a state of distress.The monsoon ferocity in Kodagu & UttaraKannada districts has unleashed fear.District-wise Special Task Forces should be constituted to manage flood situation.

2/7 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) August 7, 2020

Kumaraswamy urged the state government to also seek additional assistance from the Centre to tackle the floods. “The Centre must also extend special financial aid to the State to help people continuously ravaged by the floods. The state government must also exert pressure on the Central government in this regard.”