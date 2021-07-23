NDRF, police and residents rescue people stranded in flood-hit areas of Telangana

Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Telangana and Andhra causing floods in several districts.

With incessant rains taking a toll on several districts of Telangana, people who are stuck amid the flood-prone zones are being rescued by the government rescue teams. On Friday early morning, seven people were rescued by a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from a religious ashram in Sawel village of Mendora mandal in Nizamabad district, as the ashram was surrounded by flood waters of river Godavari.

7 persons have been rescued by National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) personnel from an ashram in Sawel village of Mendora mandal in #Nizamabad district, that was surrounded by flood waters of the Godavari river.#Telanaganarains pic.twitter.com/FR4z4DspLt — Rajeswari Parasa (@ParasaRajeswari) July 23, 2021

As many as 14 fishermen have been rescued by the swimming experts and locals from Mullavagu stream at Thimmapur of Vemulawada of Rajanna Siricilla. In Mancherial's Kazipet vagu project, three youth belonging to Guruvapur who went for fishing were stranded as the stream saw heavy flooding suddenly. However, the local police and locals managed to rescue them by 10 pm on Friday night. A police officer who oversaw the rescue operation informed TNM that all the three were safe.

In Manthani of Peddapalli district as many as 32 people who were stuck at ancient Gautameshwar temple along the Godavari river have been rescued by the local police with the help of ropes and boats, and swimmers. Local Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Umendar and ACP, Inspector of Manthani are overseeing rescue and rehabilitation measures. Speaking to TNM they informed that the 10 people who are in the temple have no risk as the water influx has reduced the remaining people have been safely rescued on Friday afternoon

According to the authorities, villages in lower catchment areas of Godavari river were affected with water inundation and crops getting drowned. An officer said that Elkaspur, Bestapalli, Khanapur villages under Parvati, Sarasvati Lakshmi reservoirs as the gates were lifted. The officer said "the locals are being shifted to safe places if required, for now flooding in certain areas is coming down, all the rescue teams are on ground."

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) directed the officials to participate in rescue and rehabilitation measures on war footing. CM has also directed the Chief Secretary to form a Flood Management Team (FMT) to oversee the rescue measures.

With heavy rains continuing to lash both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Chief Ministers of both states have instructed officials to take preventive measures on a war footing. Normal life was thrown out of gear in several parts of Telangana as torrential rains battered the state over the past 24 hours