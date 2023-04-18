NCSC to report to Prez on plight of Scheduled Caste political prisoners in Bengal

Recently, an NCSC team headed by the commission's vice chairman Arun Halder made a spot-visit to one of the central correctional homes in Kolkata and reviewed the facility.

news News

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) will report to President Droupadi Murmu and the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on the conditions of political prisoners from the Scheduled Caste community who are locked in different correctional homes in the state. Recently, an NCSC team headed by the commission's vice chairman Arun Halder made a spot-visit to one of the central correctional homes in Kolkata and reviewed the facility.

The commission has decided to report to the President and West Bengal Governor about their findings, Arun informed the media. According to him, there are several political prisoners from the Scheduled Caste community who have been locked in the different correctional homes in the state without trial for years.

He also alleged that although the matter had been brought to the notice of the state secretariat a number of times, there has been no response on this count from the latter. Arun also alleged pressure on the undertrial prisoners from the Scheduled Caste community to frequently change their statements in the cases concerned, which is delaying the process of justice. "We have hence decided to take up the matter with the Indian President and the West Bengal Governor," he added.

However, the West Bengal Minister for the Correctional Services Department Akhil Giri rubbished the claims by the commission. "The commission representatives came to a central correctional home as part of their routine visit. The commission members did their duty. But I totally disagree with the allegations made by them. These charges are baseless," the Minister said.