NCSC issues notice to TN government over death of Pennadam sanitary worker

Babu, a sanitary worker, died on May 24 this year. BJP accused the CPI(M) councillor forced Babu to enter the sewer line, which allegedly led to his death.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) issued a notice on June 26 to the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and the Director General of Police to submit a detailed action report and relevant documents related to the death of a sanitary worker in Cuddalore. The notice was also issued to the District Collector and Superintendent of Police of the Cuddalore district.

This suo-motu cognisance was taken by NCSC on the death of Babu, a sanitary worker from Pennadam Town Panchayat in Cuddalore district on May 24. In the notice, the NCSC also directed officials to furnish a copy of the First Information Report, medical reports of the deceased person, and the amount of financial relief provided to his family members along with the report. The Commission demanded the report as early as possible and asked concerned officers to treat the notice as most urgent.

The NCSC said it acted on the information received from Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai. It is to be noted that the death of Babu became a political slugfest in Tamil Nadu. BJP state secretary SG Suryah claimed that the incident occurred in Madurai and accused Viswanathan, a CPI(M) councillor of ward number 12 in Pennadam of forcing Babu to clean the sewer line, which allegedly led to his death.

According to the FIR, Babu's wife Deepa said that Babu was asked to clean the sewer line in ward number 12 of the Pennadam Town Panchayat based on the direction given by ward councillor Viswanathan on May 19. "He went to clean the sewer line in Mettutheru near Sillupanur Road. Right after he stepped into the sewer line, he fell unconscious and was rushed to the private hospital in Pennadam," she noted. For further treatment, he shifted to a private hospital in Perambalur. Within a few days, he was transferred to Cauvery Hospital in Trichy, where he failed to respond and passed away in the early hours on May 24. Deepa accused the ward councillor and town panchayat administrators of not providing safety equipment to Babu to clean the sewer.

Suryahâ€™s Twitter post accusing Madurai MP Su Venkatesan of protecting the CPI(M) councillor allegedly responsible for Babuâ€™s death led to a complaint against him by CPI(M) district secretary Ganesan and his arrest on June 16.