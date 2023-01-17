NCPCR to conduct inquiry into 17-year-old’s custodial murder at TN juvenile home

Six Tamil Nadu social welfare department staff were arrested on January 14 for the alleged custodial murder of Gokul Sree, a 17-year-old boy who was arrested in Tambaram for allegedly trying to steal some batteries.

news Crime

Three days after six Tamil Nadu social welfare department staff were held for the custodial murder of a 17-year-old boy in the Chengalpattu juvenile reform home, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has said that the commission will conduct an inquiry into the incident. NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo announced the date and details of the inquiry via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, January 17. “A 17-year-old boy has died after being tortured in a children’s home in Chengalpattu Tamil Nadu. A team of the NCPCR led by Registrar, NCPCR is going to inquire about the matter and visit the family of the deceased in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu on 19.01.2023 (sic),” the tweet said.

Gokul Sree, a resident of West Kannadapalayam in Tambaram, was arrested around 10.30 pm on December 29 for allegedly trying to steal some batteries from the Railway department. He was subsequently handed over to the juvenile home in Chengalpattu, where he was allegedly beaten to death a day later. Following an investigation based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother Priya, Chengalpattu DSP Bharath on January 14 arrested the six accused staff, identified as Superintendent of Child Welfare Mohan (30), other staff members named Chandrababu (39), Anast Raj (29), Vijayakumar (30), Vidyasagar (33), and Saranraj (36), for murder charges under Indian Penal Code Section 302.

On December 31, a day after he was handed over to the juvenile reform home, Gokul Sree's mother Priya had reportedly received a call from the centre informing her that her son had taken ill and was admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. The officer from the reform home also asked her to arrive at the hospital as soon as possible. Within the span of 30 minutes, she received another call stating that her son was no more. She was also denied a chance to see her son's body, and her phone was snatched from her. The phone wasn’t returned to her until noon on January 1.

According to Priya, two days after Gokul’s death, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Sivakumar held a ‘compromise’ discussion with her. “The DCPO threatened that my kids will be on the streets if he doesn’t give the approval to renew the licence of the hostel in which they were staying. He said even NGOs get funds only if he gives them his nod. He further warned me that I won’t be able to do anything to him,” she recounted in her complaint.

Read: Juvenile home staff held for murder of inmate, who they claimed died of food poisoning

Sivakumar then asked her to sign a blank sheet of paper, Priya said in the complaint, adding that she had refused to do so. She instead rushed from the hospital to the District Collector’s office, where she formally registered a complaint with the collector and the District Revenue Officer.

On January 2, Priya had submitted a petition to the Chengalpattu District Collector’s office, stating that she had suspicions about the circumstances that led to her son Gokul’s death. The Chengalpattu city police had filed a case under Section 176 (1)(A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the time, since the boy had died while he was in judicial custody.

Based on Priya’s complaint, Chengalpattu Judicial Magistrate R Reena conducted an inquiry into the matter. The subsequent investigation spanning 10 days revealed that the boy had died after being hit by a single weapon, leading to the conclusion that this was a custodial death. The six staff were arrested on the basis of the inquiry report.