NCLT asks SpiceJet to settle disputes with lessors in ongoing insolvency cases

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday asked SpiceJet to work towards resolving disputes with the lessors who have initiated insolvency proceedings against the airline.

This came during an insolvency plea filed by one of the lessors -- Celestial Aviation Services Limited -- against the low-cost airline.

The NCLT noted that all insolvency petitions against SpiceJet have been brought forward by lessors rather than banks or financial institutions.

Consequently, the tribunal encouraged the airline to consider settling with the lessors, stressing that this could be in its best interest.

In May, lessors had requested the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deregister one aircraft each from Wilmington Trust SP Services, Sabarmati Aviation Leasing, and Falgu Aviation leasing with the airline.

Celestial Aviation Services Limited's insolvency plea marks the fifth such case against SpiceJet.

Other lessors, including Willis Lease Finance, Aircastle, and Wilmington, have also filed petitions.

The pleas are scheduled for a hearing on September 15.