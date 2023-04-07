NCERT whitewashing Sangh Parivar’s fake history: Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala Chief Minister said Sangh Parivar is trying to sneak in the politics of hatred and divisiveness into the minds of children through textbooks by saffronisation of history.

news Controversy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has flayed the deletion of certain portions from the textbooks published by The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and were part of the syllabus for political science and history. “Unpleasant historical facts cannot be rejected by erasing them from textbooks. It is clear that the aim of such measures is to complete saffronisation of textbooks. It is clear whose interest it is in to erase the section on Mahatma Gandhi's assassination and the subsequent ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh,” the Chief Minister said.

A report by The Indian Express had exposed how certain portions related to Gandhi’s assassination were deleted from the Class 12 Political Science textbooks. As per the IE report some of the deleted lines are : “He (Gandhi) was particularly disliked by those who wanted Hindus to take revenge or who wanted India to become a country for the Hindus, just as Pakistan was for Muslims….”

“His steadfast pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity provoked Hindu extremists so much that they made several attempts to assassinate Gandhiji…”

“Gandhiji’s death had an almost magical effect on the communal situation in the country… The Government of India cracked down on organisations that were spreading communal hatred. Organisations like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were banned for some time…”

A decision to erase chapters on Mughals from history text books of 12th standard students has also been taken, according to the report. Chapters related to ‘Kings and chronicles; the Mughal courts (16th and 17th centuries)’ from the book ‘Themes of Indian history-Part II’ have also been removed.

Reacting to this, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Mediaeval history of India excluding the Mughal Empire is incomplete. Mediaeval Indian history has always been subjected to distortions by the Sangh Parivar. By omitting these portions from the textbooks, NCERT is whitewashing the fake history created by the Sangh Parivar.”

“History won’t cease to be history even if historical truths are altered or covered in saffron. The Sangh Parivar is trying to sneak in the politics of hatred and divisiveness into the minds of children through textbooks by saffronisation of history,” he said.

NCERT had said that certain portions were omitted to rationalise the syllabus and reduce the burden on the students.