NCB raids Rhea Chakrabortyâ€™s residence, her brother taken for questioning

The searches were conducted at the premises of Showik Chakraborty, brother of main accused Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda in connection with the drugs probe.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday morning conducted searches at the premises of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in connection with the drugs probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Showik was later taken by the NCB for questioning. The residence of Sushantâ€™s former aide Samuel Miranda was also searched by the NCB.

A team of NCB sleuths accompanied by police officials raided the residence of Showik in Santa Cruz (west) area and Miranda's house in suburban Andheri (west) area of the western metropolis from 6:30 am. Showik lives with Rhea.

The search teams included some women officials and they were seen wearing masks and gloves and using multiple vehicles.

NCB Deputy Director (operations) K P S Malhotra, who is heading the probe team of the agency, was seen leading the search and he told media persons on the ground that the houses of Showik and Miranda were being searched and that this is a "procedural" action.

Another senior official said the agency is looking to gather additional evidence through this action and some documents have been seized by the search teams.

They said both Showik and Miranda, house manager of Rajput, were handed over summons to join the investigation during the search.

"They have intended to go along (with the search team) due to media presence," an officer said.

They are being taken by the NCB search team and will be questioned now at the agency's zonal office in the Ballard Estate area, the officer said.

The NCB, till now, has arrested two alleged drug peddlers operating in the capital city of Maharashtra in this case and it has detained one person.

The two arrested are Zaid Vilatra (21) and Abdel Basit Parihar while Kaizan Ibrahim is being questioned since Thursday. Bandra resident Parihar was arrested after interrogating Vilatra. Parihar is learnt to have "links" with the narcotics case registered against Rajput's live-in partner Rhea, 28, and others.

Parihar is linked to a person who in turn was allegedly reported to be featuring in chats recovered from the mobile phone of Rhea and Showik, officials have said.

Rhea is the main accused in the death case of the 34-year-old actor that is being probed by the NCB, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The agency is probing the drug angle in this case under the criminal sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

The NCB has said that it is looking into "the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood" in this case.

According to officials, the mobile phone chats and messages indicated procurement, transportation and consumption of drugs and these leads were shared by the ED with the NCB and the CBI.

The NCB is understood to have obtained the phone records of other accused in the case too.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.

With PTI inputs