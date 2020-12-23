NCB arrests two Kenyan nationals in Bengaluru on charges of peddling drugs

The Bengaluru Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau reportedly arrested two Kenyan nationals on Tuesday, December 22, on charges of peddling drugs. They were allegedly caught receiving a consignment of MDMA pills and cocaine sourced from the Netherlands and Ethiopia respectively. Among the two arrested, one is a woman.

The NCB, acting on the intelligence inputs they received, seized 3,000 yellow and grey pills of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, in a parcel at the Foreign Post Office in the city. The pills were reportedly sourced from the Netherlands and destined to Bengaluru for further distribution in the city. “The consignment was concealed beneath layers of table cloth,” the NCB further mentioned.



Grey MDMA pills seized by the NCB

The two accused were arrested allegedly after being chased by the team lead Amit Ghawate, the zonal director of NCB. “One of our officers was badly injured during the chase and was hospitalized,” said an official.

Ramla Shedafa Nancy and Emmanuel Michael—the two accused—were further interrogated by the officers. The officials traced another parcel containing 235grams of cocaine which was concealed in the inner walls of a corrugated box. The cocaine was sourced from Ethiopia.



Cocaine concealed in corrugated box seized by the NCB

“The woman arrived in India on a tourist visa while the man was here on a student visa,” added the official. He further said that the consignment of MDMA and cocaine that they seized was worth Rs 55 lakhs approximately. The NCB in their statement also said that the use of these contrabands, especially MDMA, has risen manifold in the past five years.

The team lead by Amit Ghawate had also busted an international racket on November 25. Two of the four arrested people were Nigerian nationals. Allegedly a total of 6.87 kilograms of pseudoephedrine was seized read the report by Indian Express. In another raid on November 17, the same team had arrested three accused running an inter-state racket. The accused were smuggling hashish oil from Hyderabad.