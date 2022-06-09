Nayanthara, Vignesh get married: What the couple wore at wedding ceremony

The wedding ceremony, which took place at Chennai’s Mahabalipuram on June 9, was attended by many celebrities including superstar Rajinikanth, as well as actors Ajith, Karthi, Shah Rukh Khan, producer Boney Kapoor, and director Atlee.

Flix Kollywood

As fans and media alike were waiting with anticipation for the first official pictures, the moment the photograph was released, Nayanthara and Vignesh’s outfits caught the attention of social media. Nayanthara was seen in a red, embellished saree, while Vignesh wore a beige kurta and a veshti.

Design house Jade by Monica and Karishma revealed details about their customised outfits in several posts on Instagram. The tone on tone embroidery work that has been used across the vermillion red saree has drawn inspiration from the carvings of the temples of Karnataka’s Hoysala. The full-sleeved lace blouse dotted with beads, was also woven with designs resembling the motifs of goddess lakshmi, the designer house added. Other features like the scallop hem pallu and red veil, were also added to the design. Nayanthara accessorised the bridal look with layers of Kundan necklaces and chains that had white and emerald stones.

On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan is seen wearing a veshti, kurta and a shawl. “The groom Vignesh Shivan’s ensemble resonates with the four pheras signifying Dharma, Arth, Kama and Moksha. He’s adorned in a veshti, kurta and shawl – handcrafted by the master craftsmen of JADE atelier,” the post read. Design house Jade also noted that both Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s outfits have been personalised with the couple’s names.

Nayanthara was styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani and her saree was draped by Dolly Jain. The makeup was done by Puneeth B Saini, and hair by Amit Thakur.

Sharing photos from the wedding on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Am Married. Just the Beginning of a bigger , stronger , crazy love story wit you my #Thangamey !Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife! (sic).” The actor-filmmaker duo had teamed up for the first time in 2015 for the Tamil film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

