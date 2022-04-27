National politics, fight against bigotry: TRS adopts 13-point resolution

At the party's 21st formation day event, TRS also passed a resolution to fight against the â€˜undemocratic attitude of the BJP-led Union governmentâ€™, alleging that it is eroding federal values.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on its 21st Foundation Day celebrations on Wednesday, April 27, passed a political resolution that the party should play a key role in national politics for the wider interest of the country as the BJP is exploiting "communal sentiments" for its political convenience. This is one of the 13 resolutions adopted during the day-long celebrations of its formation day, which is being attended by 3,000 delegates here at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in the city, the TRS party said.

In the meeting, TRS also passed a resolution calling for a fight against the undemocratic attitude of the BJP-led Union government which is allegedly eroding the federal values proposed by the Constitution of India. Besides, the party would pass a resolution to fight against bigotry to preserve the culture of harmony in the country.

It also passed a resolution demanding control of prices, which has put an unbearable burden on the poor and middle class. The party also urged that the 33% reservation bill for women in the legislature be passed and implemented in Parliament, and also called for the establishment of a Backward Caste Welfare Ministry in the Union government.

TRS also passed a congratulatory resolution that the state government is buying the rabi paddy produce despite the Union government having declined to do so. It also passed a resolution demanding the Union government to implement the Dalita Bandhu scheme across the country.

Among others, the TRS passed a resolution demanding the Union government to increase the reservation percentage of deserving communities in education and employment, in accordance with their social conditions.

Another resolution adopted was to demand the Union government to levy taxes within the divisible pool, and to determine the share of Telangana in Krishna river waters under Section 3 of the River Waters Disputes Act and refer the matter to the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal.

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party also resolved the Union government to immediately set up Navodaya Vidyalayas and medical colleges in the southern state. Another resolution was to demand the Union government to withdraw GST on handlooms and oppose its anti-weavers policies.