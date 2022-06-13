National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning

All roads leading to the ED office in central Delhi were barricaded by the police after it denied permission to a protest march by supporters of Rahul Gandhi.

news Politics

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday, June 13, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi for questioning in the National Herald money laundering investigation. He entered the headquarters of the federal probe agency in central Delhi around 11 am after he started from the Congress office on Akbar Road accompanied by a large convoy of party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

The Enforcement Directorate will record the statement of the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

All roads leading to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in central Delhi were barricaded by the police after it denied permission to a protest march by supporters of Rahul Gandhi. The Delhi Police imposed provisions of Section 144 CrPC to prohibit assembly and entry of people on roads leading to the ED headquarters in Pravaratan Bhawan on A P J Abdul Kalam Road.

A heavy posse of Delhi Police and central paramilitary personnel has been deployed all along the roads and bylanes of central Delhi. A Delhi Police official said the arrangements have been made to ensure that the law and order is maintained in the area. Extra police teams have also been stationed to keep a vigil on people visiting the nearby areas, lanes.

Several Congress workers were detained from outside the AICC headquarters in 24 Akbar Road in the morning where they had gathered for a proposed march to the ED office with their leader. Heavy deployment of police were seen outside the AICC office and Rahul Gandhi's residence.

Delhi Police on Sunday told the Congress party that their proposed march will not be permitted, owing to the security situation in the national capital. â€œKeeping in view the present communal situation in Delhi and heavy law and order/VVIP movements in the jurisdiction of New Delhi district... The said rally could not be permitted in the jurisdiction of New Delhi district," Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth said in a letter to the AICC.

The police also noted that a call was given to the Congress supporters all over India to join the march. Denying permission, the senior official requested the party to cooperate with the police.

Officials earlier told PTI the agency wants to record the statements of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials had said. The members of the first family of the Congress party, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, are among the promoters and shareholders of Young Indian.

The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court here took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds with Young Indian Pvt Ltd paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress.