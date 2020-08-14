NASSCOM ‘cautiously optimistic’ after US allows certain exemptions in H-1B travel ban

The US State Department said that the exemptions have been given under national interest category.

Money Visa

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), the industry body of the IT and BPO industries, said on Thursday that it was “cautiously optimistic” about the US announcing certain exemptions for those on H-1B and L-1 visas continuing employment with the same employer.

However, while NASSCOM maintained that it was cautiously optimistic due to the caveats in the guidance, the body welcomed the move, and believes it will help US business “access talent critical to the economic recovery phase in the post-COVID world.”

“...caveats in the DoS guidance about seniority, unique and significant contributions and/or other factors that go along with the exceptions still allow a lot of leeway in interpretation of the new guidance. The impact can only be gauged in course of time. That said, we believe this is a step in the right direction and encourage the implementing agencies to ensure U.S. businesses’ access to critical talent is not hampered,” NASSCOM said.

US President Donald Trump, in his June proclamation, banned the entry into the US of workers in several key non-immigrant visa categories, including the H-1B, arguing that they eat into American jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Department, which issued the revised travel advisory, on Wednesday said that the exemptions have been given under national interest category. These include potential exemptions for tech workers on H-1B and L-1 visas, which NASSCOM said was a key ask.

In its advisory, the State Department said that H-1B and L-1 visas can now be issued for employees who are seeking to resume ongoing employment in the United States in the same position with the same employer and visa classification.

Forcing employers to replace existing employees may cause financial hardship, it said.

“NASSCOM has consistently raised the importance of visa holders working within the tech sector, particularly those who would be delivering services designated essential per the DHS CISA 'Guidance on the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce,' particularly those who would be returning to the U.S. in the same position with the same employer and visa classification,” NASSCOM’s statement said.

All those on H-1B visas working in the healthcare sector, especially those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, or to conduct ongoing medical research in an area with a substantial public health benefit (e.g. cancer or communicable disease research) are also exempted from the June 22 travel ban.

However, there are caveats in the guidance given by the US.

If an applicant is currently performing or is able to perform the essential functions of the position for the prospective employer remotely from outside the US, this criteria cannot be met, the State Department said.

Secondly, the applicant's proposed job duties or position within the petitioning company indicate the individual will provide significant and unique contributions to an employer meeting a critical infrastructure need. Critical infrastructure sectors are chemical, communications, dams, defence industrial base, emergency services, energy, financial services, food and agriculture, government facilities, healthcare and public health, information technology, nuclear reactors, transportation, and water systems.

Third, the wage rate paid to the H-1B applicant meaningfully exceeds the prevailing wage rate by at least 15%.

Fourth, the H-1B applicant's education, training and/or experience demonstrate unusual expertise in the specialty occupation in which the applicant will be employed.