Narrow escape for Andhra state-bus passengers after vehicle catches fire

About sixty people including students were travelling in the bus.

news Accident

At least sixty passengers had a narrow escape when a bus of state-owned bus caught fire in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, October 21. The incident occurred near Ventrapragada in Krishna district with no injuries or causalities.

The bus belonging to Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) was on its way from Gudivada to Vijayawada. The passengers included several students.

The fire started from the bus engine and spread. Noticing the smoke, the driver stopped the vehicle and asked the passengers to deboard. A major tragedy was averted as all passengers alighted safely before the fire engulfed the entire bus.

Passengers, unfortunately, lost their belongings including cash, gold jewellery and other valuables since the vehicle was completely gutted.

A fire engine rushed to the scene and doused the fire. The local police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

In a similar such incident last year, passengers of a private bus had a narrow escape when the vehicle caught fire in Andhra Prakasam district on December 16. The bus, which was on its way from Hyderabad to Chirala, was also completely gutted in the fire. Noticing the smoke, the bus driver had applied the brakes and then alerted the passengers who were asleep. Some of them had jumped from windows to save themselves.

Inputs IANS

