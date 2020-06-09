Nara Lokesh slams Andhra CM Jaganâ€™s first year of governance, alleges corruption

Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP's election campaign promises of â€˜Navaratnaluâ€™ were poorly implemented, with many beneficiaries being left out.

Taking on the ruling YSRCP government on completion of its first year in power in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National General Secretary Nara Lokesh said that the YSRCP leaders have no moral right to talk about welfare of Andhraâ€™s people.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Lokesh said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has not fully implemented even one of its 'Navaratnalu' cash transfer promises during the past one year. Releasing the TDP â€˜chargesheetâ€™ against Jaganâ€™s government on completing a year in office, Lokesh likened it to the CBI chargesheet that listed out scams worth several crores during Jaganâ€™s father's term as Chief Minister.

Former CM Chandrababu Naidu's son Lokesh said that TDP has issued the present 'chargesheet' as Jaganmohan Reddy has allegedly indulged in even larger corruption as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

"The one chance given by the people was used for Andhra's destruction. Navaratnalu was turned into a bundle of scams and lies. Constitutional violations and human rights violations were rampant in the last one year. Jagan Reddy has used his innovation to launch new schemes only to carry out his scams and plunder public money. Not the opposition parties, even YSRCP leaders and the general public are making allegations against it," Lokesh said.

Queried about YSRCP claims on welfare benefits, the former minister said Jagan promised to give Amma Vodi cash benefits to 82 lakh beneficiaries, but after coming to power, only 43 lakh people were given this benefit. The elderly poor citizens were promised a hike of Rs 1,000 in pensions prior to polls but only Rs 250 increase was there, he alleged. For each and every promise in Navaratnalu, the CM is now using 'conditions apply' clause in their implementation so as to deny the benefits to the poor beneficiaries as far as possible, Lokesh alleged.

Hitting back at the YSRCPâ€™s criticism against Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh alleged that the ruling party got the resumption of air travel delayed to prevent the former CM from meeting the victims of LG Polymers gas tragedy in Visakhapatnam.

Referring to YSRCP's poll promise of total prohibition, Lokesh accused Jagan of becoming the brand ambassador for cheap liquor. "Very harmful liquor brands are being sold at the Jagan Reddy liquor shops being run in the name of the government. The scam behind this liquor scheme was designed to amass Rs 25,000 crore in the five years of his rule", he alleged.

Lokesh pointed to the ruling party MLAs themselves who were raising protests against shortage of sand being sold at Rs 50,000 per lorry-load, claiming that the same quantity used to cost Rs 10,000 during the TDP regime.

"Due to the YSRCP sand mafia, 40 lakh construction workers and their families are on the roads now without work, while 60 of these workers committed suicides, unable to feed their families", Lokesh said.