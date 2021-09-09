Nara Lokesh detained in Guntur enroute to meet family of murder victim

Nara Lokesh along with several other TDP leaders were detained when enroute to meet the family of the Kota Anusha who was murdered this February by her stalker in Guntur.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh was detained on Thursday by the Guntur Police in Andhra Pradesh. The former minister was enroute to Narasaraopet to meet the family of the Kota Anusha who was murdered this February by her stalker.

The Prattipadu police arrested Lokesh and took him to the station. Video footage of his arrest shared by the TDP show the police yanking the leader’s hand to force him out of the car. Lokesh was travelling with a convoy of followers to meet the family of Anusha.

Anusha, a second-year degree college student at Krishnaveni Degree and PG College in Narasaraopet was murdered on February 24. She was killed by her stalker, Vishnuvardhan Reddy who claimed to be her acquaintance. The man surrendered to the police and confessed his crime. Her murder provoked protest in the town by students who demanded stringent action against the accused, Anusha, a second-year degree college student at Krishnaveni Degree and PG College in Narasaraopet was murdered on February 24. She was killed by her stalker, Vishnuvardhan Reddy who claimed to be her acquaintance. The man surrendered to the police and confessed his crime. Her murder provoked protest in the town by students who demanded stringent action against the accused, reported The New Indian Express.