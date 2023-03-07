Nara Lokesh alleges investments announced by Andhra CM Jagan are fake

In response, Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the government will maintain its 89% investment realisation track record even in the case of GIS proposals.

news Controversy

Days after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the state garnered over Rs 13 lakh crore worth investments at the Global Investors Summit (GIS), the opposition has alleged that the government has faked investment declarations. Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) national General Secretary, Nara Lokesh has questioned why the government has not yet made public the details about the MoUs signed between the government and the investors. The GIS 2023 was held at Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam in the first week of March.

“On forging any deal, all governments openly declare the details. Even TDP did the same earlier. But this government is not showcasing the MoUs, agreements, deals, endorsements, authorised signatories and others in document or hard copy format. They exchanged MoUs in non-paper format,” said Nara Lokesh.

Raising questions about a company called Indosol, which has promised an investment of Rs 76,000 crore to the state, Lokesh said, “All the directors of Indosol company belong to Andhra’s Pulivendula. The company was formed only in 2022 with an initial investment of Rs 1 lakh. This company has announced that it will invest Rs 76,000 crore, how is this credible? Jagan Reddy is offering 25,000 acres land to a company like this in– Kurnool, Kadapa and Krishna districts.”

“Another company, ACB, which has a turnover of mere Rs 120 crore with 250 employees has promised that it will invest Rs 1.2 lakh crore. How can we believe it?,” questioned the son of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Lokesh also reiterated TDP’s question about why an aspiring state like Andhra Pradesh chose to skip the recently-concluded World Economic Forum.

Lokesh also mentioned that it is his father Chandrababu Naidu who demonstrated how development decentralisation should be executed post united Andhra Pradesh bifurcation in 2014. He also mentioned that between 2014 and 2019, Chandrababu Naidu established a plethora of industries in all districts. In a reply in the state legislative assembly, he went on to say that former Industries minister of the state, Mekapati Goutham Reddy has stated that 39,450 industries were established between 2014 and 2019 by erstwhile TDP, creating 5,13,350 jobs.

Responding to doubts raised about the investments announced, Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the government will maintain its 89% investment realisation track record even in the case of GIS proposals. "CM Jagan has set up a special committee headed by the Chief Secretary and the Industries Special Chief Secretary and other IAS officers to track the realisation of investments."

"Developments on the MoUs will be discussed every week with the CM and we will ensure that at least two investments are grounded every month,” he added.



