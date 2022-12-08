Nandita Das’s Zwigato to premiere at International Film Festival of Kerala

The film had its international premiere at the 47th Toronto International film festival in September this year.

Flix Cinema

The film Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das, will be premiering in India at the 27th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The makers shared the update with fans on Thursday, December 8. Set in Bhubaneswar, the film starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will open the gala's Kaleidoscope section. It will have screenings on December 10 and December 13.

Sharing the announcement, Applause Entertainment, the production banner that produced Zwigato, wrote on Twitter, "An exciting delivery is on its way! After soaring high at Toronto & Busan, we are thrilled to share that our film 'Zwigato' helmed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma & Shahana Goswami, is all set to premiere in India at the International Film Festival of Kerala.”

They also added, "Selected as the opening film in the festival’s Kaleidoscope section, the film will be screened on the 10th and 13th of December.” Co-produced by Nandita Das Initiatives, the movie features Kapil Sharma as a food delivery executive exploring the world of the gig economy. Shahana Goswami stars as his wife, a homemaker, who takes up a job for the first time to support the familly.

Zwigato had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September, followed by Asian premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival in October this year.

The upcoming edition of the IFFK will showcase 184 movies from around 70 countries across 15 theatres in Thiruvananthapuram. The festival is scheduled to be held from December 9 to December 16.