Nandi Hills near Bengaluru to be developed as a tourist circuit: Karnataka Min

Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K on Thursday announced plans to develop a tourist circuit at Nandi Hills, a hill station located north of Bengaluru. In a social media post, Sudhakar K, who is the MLA of Chikkaballapura, located close to Nandi Hills, said, "Visited Nandi Hills this morning to chalk out a detailed blueprint for comprehensive development of Nandi Hills as a tourist circuit. Nandi Hills attracts tourists of all ages, round the year, due to its historical and religious significance and mesmerising natural landscape."

He further said that facilities at the hill will be developed, trekking trails will be cleaned and archeological monuments will be preserved. "The plan includes beautification of the entire hill station and creation of world-class tourist amenities including eco-tourism facilities, trekking trails to surrounding hills, restoration of archeological monuments and preservation of Nellikayi Basava and Mantapas," he added.

Nandi Hills is one of the closest hill stations from Bengaluru located 60 km away from the city. It is a popular get-away spot for residents in the city. Due to its proximity to the city's centre, it is also a viable spot for people who are looking to plan a day-long trip from Bengaluru.

It is also a popular trekking and cycling spot. Attractions in Nandi Hills include Tipu Sultan's summer retreat and the Yoga Nandeeshwara temple. The infamous Tipu's Drop is also located on Nandi Hills. This is the spot where people sentenced to death in Tipu Sultan's reign were pushed to death. It is now a spot for adventure sports like paragliding.

Tipu Sultan and his father Haider Ali expanded the forts built by local chieftains in Nandi Hills into twin forts. The British later built bungalows and developed gardens since they were attracted by the weather in Nandi Hills.