Nandan Nilekani donates Rs. 315 crore to alma mater IIT Bombay

The Memorandum of Understanding was officially signed between Nilekani and IIT Bombay Director Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri in Bengaluru.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has made a generous donation of Rs. 315 crore to his alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, in commemoration of his 50-year association with the prestigious institution. Nilekani, who pursued a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at IIT Bombay starting from 1973, expressed his desire to support the development of world-class infrastructure, promote research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and foster a thriving deep tech startup ecosystem at the institute.

The donation is not only one of the largest contributions made by an alumnus in India but also reflects Nilekani's gratitude towards IIT Bombay for shaping his formative years and laying the foundation for his successful journey.

In a statement, Nilekani stated, "As I celebrate 50 years of my association with this esteemed institution, I am grateful to give forward and contribute to its future." He emphasised that the donation goes beyond financial support, serving as a tribute to the institution that has given him so much and a commitment to the students who will shape the future.