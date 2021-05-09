Become a Member

This comes five days after Bengaluru BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and his team read out names of 16 Muslim persons at a COVID war room, accusing them of ‘bed-blocking scam’.

In a pink background is the poster for Namma Ellaru Nammavaru campaign with a blue shape of Bengaluru in the middle and drawings of men and women working together around it
TNM Staff

Five days after Bengaluru BJP Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya and his team's communal outpouring at the BBMP, a hashtag has been trending on Twitter, reminding them that the city is for all.” Called NammooraEllaruNammavaru (everybody in the city ours), the hashtag campaign has been started by an online group 'Bengaluru for Love' and picked up Twitter users.

Tejasvi Surya and his associates ‘raided’ the South COVID War Room under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and rattled off the names of 16 Muslim staff, accusing them of being part of a ‘bed blocking scam’. They asked a BBMP official why they were hired while his uncle politician Ravi Subramanya asked if it was a “madrassa”. Tejasvi’s communal remarks were called out and condemned by many in the past few days.

"As we all continue to ask for more beds, oxygen, vaccines, medicines and food, let us also take a moment to repose our faith in our aspiration to make Bengaluru a city for all!" began a note shared by Bengaluru for Love. It asks users to shout out "we are together in this fight" and "we shall not allow a few politicians to divide us to cover up their own failures in managing this crisis."

 

 

The campaign asks people to make a placard, video, poem or doodle or anything creative to spread the message.

Promptly, people joined in with their hashtags and messages. Among them is Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy, who posted a picture of her holding a placard that says, "Stay united, Fight Covid-19 together." Bengaluru has always “embraced people of all religions, caste, language, class, etc,” she wrote.

 

 

Avani Chokshi, a CPI(ML) member, put out a drawing of two women represented by different religions hugging each other with the message to stand against the communal politics of Tejasvi Surya.

 

 

Rakshith, a researcher, wrote: "Our legendary Karaga passes through temples, but also through dargahs. Religious harmony in our city has a long history. Never support narratives that target communities for whom this city has always been home. Where they live and where their ancestors rest #NammooraEllaruNammavaru."

 

 

All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) Karnataka put tweets and logos in solidarity with the online campaign. It said, "Workers against communal hatred!" More placards held from the union said, "Hatred is Cowardice, and Love is Bravery".

 

 

All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson also joined the campaign, putting out a map and a list of places in the city with a bit of history in his message. "Kempe Gowda, Bengaluru’s farsighted founder, created space/Petes for diverse communities. Nammooru's essence has always been cosmopolitan and inclusive. Today, we need to fight to strengthen this ethos. We will triumph. For @BlrForLove is who we truly are. #NammooraEllaruNammavaru," he tweeted.

 

 

Read: In the guise of exposing corruption, Tejasvi Surya is back to his communal tricks

