Naidu stopped by police while going to Andhra roadshow, walks 7 km to reach event

Videos showed the police sitting on the road and obstructing the way, with the party cadres removing the barricades which led to a clash between both the groups.

Tension prevailed after Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu was stopped by the police on Friday, February 17, as he was heading to a public event in East Godavari district's Anaparthy constituency. The former Chief Minister criticised the government for obstructing the programme as he had to get down from his car and walk for about seven kilometres to reach the event. Videos circulating on social media showed the police sitting on the road and obstructing the way, with the party cadres removing the barricades which led to a clash between both the groups.

Naidu claimed that he had police approval for the meeting and enquired as to why permission was being withheld at this time. Slamming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said, “He tried hard to prevent me from visiting Anaparthy. Police are now denying their own permission. Can they deny the permission letter that they issued?”

He also claimed that Andhra Pradesh's late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and YS Jagan, who organised lengthy walkathons in the state while he served as Chief Minister for 14 years, did not encounter such problems.

Reacting to the incident, TDP national spokesperson Pattabhi Ram Kommareddy said that It was ‘bizarre’ that the police did a symbolic ‘rasta roko’ by sitting on the ground to prevent Naidu from heading to the event. “The situation is tense. There is no power in the area. Hundreds of policemen have been deployed to block the roadshow in Anaparthy. If any harm comes to our leader, CM Jagan Reddy will be completely responsible,” Pattabhi Ram said.

East Godavari District Superintendent of Police Sudheer Reddy claimed in a press release that the Police Act and GO 1 prohibited holding meetings on the roads. “We informed them that holding rallies is acceptable as long as it doesn't interfere with traffic. We assured to provide adequate security and recommended two open spaces, Kalakshetram and a layout suitable for the meeting. However, the orders were defied. Action will be taken against those who violate the norms.”