Naidu claims Tirupati devotees were lathicharged, TTD denies allegations

Naidu had alleged that the TTD had failed to make provisions for common devotees for darshan, on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadasi.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy has denied allegations made by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu that there was a lathicharge on devotees waiting for darshan at the Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala. Ahead of Vaikuntha Ekadasi, an auspicious occasion for Hindus, Naidu had alleged that the TTD had failed to make proper arrangements for all devotees to visit the temple for darshan.

Sharing a video of a few devotees sloganeering against the TTD, Naidu said, “Since coming to power, the (YSRCP) government has been ruining the prestige of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. It’s disgraceful to stop ordinary devotees who have travelled from far-off places for darshan, from reaching the hill, and to lathicharge them.”

Alleging that the government failed to make peaceful arrangements for devotees, he said that YSRCP workers were carrying out political processions and flying drones on the Tirumala hills, in violation of rules. Denying Naidu’s allegations, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy on Thursday categorically said that there was no lathicharge anywhere in Tirumala on devotees.

He also said that TTD had made elaborate arrangements to provide Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan for ten days (instead of the usual practice of having it for two days), starting from Vaikuntha Ekadasi on December 25 till January 3. He said the TTD board has decided to provide ten-day long darshan this year after prolonged consultations with Jeeyar Swamiji's (religious leaders), Agama advisors and pontiffs of various mutts across the country.

Subba Reddy said that Naidu was trying to politicise the matters of the Tirumala shrine through the allegations. “If something like that (lathicharge) happened, action will be taken on the authorities responsible. But there is no possibility of any such incident occurring,” Subba Reddy said.

He also said that since the lockdown was lifted, following all COVID-19 guidelines, the TTD resumed daily darshan to 5000 devotees from June 8. At present, nearly 35,000 devotees are visiting the shrine for darshan on a daily basis, he said.