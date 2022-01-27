Nagarjuna slams media for carrying fake statement on Samantha-Chaitanya separation

Reports have quoted Nagarjuna as breaking the silence on Samantha and Chaitanya's divorce, which the actor denied and called 'absolute nonsense'.

Flix Tollywood

After actors Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation last year, several media reports based on rumours and speculations have been spreading misinformation about the couple’s split. On Thursday, January 27,multiple media reports quoted actor Nagarjuna as saying that the decision to separate was taken by Samantha, and not his son Chaitanya. This was in contradiction to the couple’s previous statement, wherein they stated that the decision was mutual. The report further stated that although Naga Chaitanya “accepted” Samantha’s decision, he was worried about how it would reflect on the “family’s reputation.”

In the wake of these speculations, actor Nagarjuna took to Twitter on Thursday, January 26 to clear the air and termed the news as fake. He also urged media organisations to refrain from posting rumours and speculations. “The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news.#GiveNewsNotRumours,” the actor’s tweet read.

Actors Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on October 2 last year. “After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support,” the statement read posted by Chaitanya read.

Following the release of the statement, Samantha was subjected to personal attacks and trolling. Addressing the rumours targeting her, Samantha stated in an Instagram post on October 8, “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything they say, break me.”

