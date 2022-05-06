Nagaraju murder: Telangana Guv Tamilisai, SC commission seek report from state govt

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has sought a report from the Hyderabad police and Telangana government on action taken in the case of Nagarajuâ€™s murder on May 4.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday, May 6, sought a detailed report from the state government on the murder of Dalit youth Nagaraju allegedly by his Muslim wife's relatives in Hyderabad. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has also sought a report from the Hyderabad police on the action taken by it in the case of Nagarajuâ€™s murder.

Billipuram Nagaraju, a 26-year-old Dalit man who belonged to the Mala community (Scheduled Caste community) was travelling on a motorcycle with his wife Syed Ashrin Sultana when he was attacked by two men â€” her brother Syed Mobin Ahmed and a relative Mohammed Masood Ahmed. The two attackers came on a scooter, stopped the couple and attacked Nagaraju in full public view at Saroornagar in Hyderabad, beating and stabbing him to death. The incident sent shock waves and sparked outrage across the state after the gory murder was caught on camera. Both Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed were arrested on May 5.

According to a Raj Bhavan press communique, "Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan having gone through various media reports on the gruesome murder of B Nagaraju on May 4, 2022 night at Saroornagar in GHMC area, alleged to have been killed due to his interfaith marriage", sought a detailed report on the murder from the government.

"Send @TelanganaDGP and @TelanganaCS action taken report to @NCSC_GoI as soon as possible," NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla said in a tweet. The NCSC has sought a report from the Telangana police, Chief Secretary, Hyderabad police and Hyderabad district collector.

Nagaraju and Ashrin were in a relationship with each other for several years, and they got married in January this year against the wishes of Ashrin's family members, police said. Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official told PTI that Mobin Ahmed was against his sister's relationship with Nagaraju and hence decided to kill him.

