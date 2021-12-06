Nagaland firing issue raised in Rajya Sabha, Opposition demands statement from Home Min

In a serious development, six innocent civilians were killed on December 4 by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland mistaking them for militants.

news Nagaland Firing

The Nagaland firing incident in which 14 civilians were killed during an anti-insurgency operation by security forces was raised in Rajya Sabha on Monday, December 6 morning as Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the home minister make a statement on the matter. There has been a very serious and most tragic development in which six innocent civilians were killed on December 4 by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland mistaking them for militants, Kharge said in the morning session, expressing concerns over the incident.

This horrific oversight led to clashes resulting in reported death of eight more civilians and one security person, the senior Congress leader said. "Sir, the matter is very serious and horrendous. We demand a statement by the Minister of Home Affairs on it in the House today only. It is a serious matter, I request you to direct the minister to make a statement," Kharge said, addressing the Chair.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he had a talk with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and also with Home Minister Amit Shah. "The home minister has written to me saying that he will definitely make a statement today afternoon," the chairman said, disallowing any other member to speak on the issue saying it has already been raised by the Leader of Opposition.

He assured the members that they will be permitted to seek clarification after the minister's statement. "This is a very serious issue, very unfortunate. It is also sensitive. Let us keep the sensitivity in mind and at the same time the seriousness of the issue," he added.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal also said the matter is serious. "The government is seized of the matter. The government will make a detailed statement on this issue," he said.

Naidu later called for the first Zero Hour mention. During Zero Hour, matters are raised with the permission of the Chair.

However, several members wanted to raise their points.

As multiple MPs spoke simultaneously, Naidu referred to TMC member Derek O'Brien, and said "you can't speak as you like”. A visibly upset Naidu, tried to move ahead with the Zero Hour, but the protest continued.

"The House is adjourned sacrificing Zero Hour, public issues because of some people for not cooperating," he said, and adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.