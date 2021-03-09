Nadar, Krishnankutty among JD(S)’s candidates for Kerala Assembly polls

The JD(S), which is part of the CPI (M)-led LDF alliance in Kerala, will field four candidates.

news 2021 Kerala Assembly Election

The Janata Dal (Secular) has revealed its list of candidates who will contest the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections in the state on Tuesday. The JD(S), which is part of the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) alliance in Kerala, will field four candidates in these legislative assembly elections that are set to take place on April 6, 2021 in the state.

Former Member of Parliament Dr Neelalohithadassa Nadar will contest from Kovalam, while Mathew T Thomas will contest from Thiruvalla. From Chittur, Minister Water Resources K Krishnankutty will be contesting for JD(S), and former minister Jose Thettayil will be standing from Angamaly.

Four-time MLA Nadar has also previously held positions portfolios of Labour and Housing (1979), Sports and Youth Affairs (1987-91) and Forest and Transport (1999-2000). He was accused of sexual harassment by a senior IAS officer who worked with him when he was in LDF Cabinet in 1999, but was acquitted by a fast-track court in Thiruvananthapuram in 2008. When the allegations surfaced, he was forced to resign from the EK Nayanar ministry.

Mathew T Thomas is the sitting MLA of the Thiruvalla constituency and also held the portfolio of the Water Resources in 2016-18. He has also served as the Minister for Transport in 2006-09 in the VS Achuthanandan-led LDF government.

The JD(S) has fielded another sitting MLA from Chittur with Krishna Kutty. The four-time MLA is known to be a strong supporter of the cooperative sector, and had replaced Mathew Thomas as the Water Resources Minister in 2018 after a rift in the Kerala unit of the JD(S).

Jose Thettayil has served as the former Transport Minister in Kerala in 2009-11, and is the MLA of the Angamaly constituency.