Real Madrid on Thursday, June 22, confirmed that defender Nacho Fernandez has signed a one-year extension to his contract and will remain at the club until the end of June 2024. The 33-year-old who can play across the back four, has made 319 first team appearances for the club, after making his debut in April 2011 in a game away to Valencia.
The new contract comes 10 days after he commented in a press conference that he intended to stay at the club he joined as a 10-year-old, despite talk of interest from Villarreal and Inter Milan, Xinhua reported. It also comes 24 hours after midfielder Toni Kroos, also 33, agreed a deal to keep him at the club until June 2024 and the club is expected to confirm new deals for midfielders Dani Ceballos and Luka Modric in the coming days.