Naatu Naatu from RRR to be performed live at Oscars 2023

The song Naatu Naatu, which is nominated in the best original song category, was written by Chandrabose and composed by MM Keeravaani.

The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR will be performed live by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony on March 12. ‘Naatu Naatu’ is one of the official nominees in the best original song category. Composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose, the song has already received many international accolades. The hugely popular song has already won a Golden Globe, a Critics Choice Award and a Hollywood Critics Association Film Award.

Through its official social media accounts, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday, February 28, that Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava would be performing ‘Naatu Naatu’ live at the 95th Oscars ceremony. After the announcement from the Academy about the Naatu Naatu performance, singer Rahul Sipligunj tweeted: “This is going to be an unforgettable moment in my life.”

It is an annual practice at the Academy Awards to invite the artists of the songs nominated for best original song to perform live at the ceremony. Earlier in 2009, celebrated music composer AR Rahman performed ‘Jai Ho’ from Slumdog Millionaire at the 81st Academy Awards. The song went on to win the award that year. This year, RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ will compete with ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like a Woman, ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and ‘This is a Life’ from Everything Everywhere All At Once. Along with ‘Naatu Naatu’, at least three of the other nominated songs will also be performed live at the ceremony, according to the announcements made so far.

RRR is a Telugu film released in 2022. Set in the 1920s, the film tells a fictional story revolving around two real-life revolutionary leaders – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem – portrayed by Ram Charan and Junior NTR in the film.

