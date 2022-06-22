NAAC gives Kerala University highest grading with A++ rank

The University of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram has secured the highest NAAC grading of A++ with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.67, Minister for Higher Education R Bindu said on Tuesday, June 21. Bindu said the University of Kerala has secured the best grade at the all-India level. In a Facebook post, Bindu said the University of Kerala secured A++ with a 3.67-grade point in NAAC accreditation.

"The University of Kerala has secured the best grade at the all-India level. We heartily salute the University of Kerala community for making Kerala a national leader in the education sector by actively participating in the efforts to improve quality," she said. Earlier, Kerala University had an A grade with a CGPA of 3.03 on a four-point scale.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also hailed the ranking and said this is the first time that a university in Kerala has received the highest NAAC grade.

"The University of Kerala has secured an A ++ grade from @NAAC_India, giving a fresh impetus to the higher education sector in Kerala. This is the first time a university in the State has received this recognition. Congratulations to all who have made this achievement possible," the Kerala CM said in a tweet.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is an organisation that assesses and accredits Higher Education Institutions in India. It is an autonomous body funded by the University Grants Commission of the Government of India. NAAC assesses and grades institutions of higher education through a three-step process.

Institutions are graded under four categories: A (very good), B (good), C (satisfactory) and D (unsatisfactory). The accreditation is based on seven parameters like curriculum, teaching, evaluation, infrastructure and resources, governance and student support, as well as extra-curricular activities on campus. Each institution is graded on these parameters, and summated score and cumulative GPA (CGPA), which gives the final assessment outcome, are then calculated.

Higher education institutions that have a record of at least two batches of students who have graduated, or have been in existence for six years, whichever is earlier, are eligible to apply for the process.

With PTI inputs