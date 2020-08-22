Mysuru’s Dasara festival to be a low-key affair this year: Karnataka CM

The chief minister said that the festival will be celebrated per traditions but with COVID-19 restrictions such as physical distancing and no large public gatherings.

Similar to the muted Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram festival celebrations this week, the famous Mysuru Dasara festival in October will also be low-key, with restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Friday.

"The 10-day Dasara festival from October 16-26 will be celebrated in a simple but traditional way with the COVID-19 curbs to maintain physical distancing and preventing large gatherings in public places for containing the virus spread," said Yediyurappa after offering prayers at the Cauvery river at the Krishnarajasagara (KRS) dam in Mandya.

With no let-up in the number of infections across the southern state over six months after the outbreak started in mid-March, the state-sponsored Dasara fete will be held on the lines of the in Odisha's June 23 Jagannath Rath Yatra which happened in Puri without people and tourists gathering to witness the grand spectacle.

On the 10th day of the Dasara, a victory parade on caparisoned elephants is held from the Amba Vilas Royal Palace at the city centre to Bannimantap ground, to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. Celebrated as "Naada Habba" (state festival), the ten-day event every year showcases Karnataka's cultural heritage resplendent with folk art forms.

However, reports suggest that the elephant procession, a feature of the annual Dasara festival celebrations will be dropped this year.

"The Dasara nada habba (state festival) will be held with adherence to traditions and respecting the sentiments of the people. The modalities will be worked out in consultation with the Union Ministries of Home Affairs and Health in view of the COVID-19 contagion," said Yediyurappa.

Though an estimated 10 lakh people visit Mysuru during the Dasara festival, the restrictions due to COVID-19 will likely limit the footfall this year.

As the city of palaces and cultural capital of Karnataka, Mysuru also attracts thousands of tourists from across the country and overseas during Dasara and Deepavali festivals every year.

"Dasara is the peak tourist season for Mysuru, with maximum number of visitors on the 9th and 10th day of the festival for ayudha (armoury) puja and Vijayadashami. A subdued festival will affect the tourist and hospitality sectors, as COVID-19-induced curbs will keep people away," said Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C Narayana Gowda.