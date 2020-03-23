Mysuru man who returned from Dubai tests positive for COVID-19: Karnataka tally at 27

The other 26 positive cases were reported across seven districts.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Karnataka rose to 27, with authorities confirming a patient from Mysuru contracting the disease.

District authorities said that the patient, a 46-year-old man had recently returned from Dubai and is presently being treated at the Mysuru designated hospital.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sekhar confirmed the development and said the patient was admitted in KR (Krishna Rajendra) Hospital since Sunday. Incidentally, this is the second case from the district. The district admistration has released a flowchart of his movements.

The past 26 positive cases were reported across seven districts with Bengaluru seeing 17 cases.

Kalaburagi had three cases, while districts of Mysuru, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu having one case each. Chikkaballapura registered another two cases.

Among them a total of five patients who have recovered are slated to be sent home from government hospitals.

As of Sunday evening, Karnataka Health Department said a total of 1,27,609 passengers have been screened and among them 10219 persons were enrolled for observation.

A total of 1387 people were tested in the state and another 253 test results were pending with 1108 patients testing negative.

A total of 3,390 persons have been put in home quarantine while 135 persons are under observation in designated government hospitals.

Meanwhile, the national tally of positive cases is upto 415 as of Monday afternoon including 7 deaths.

Incidentally the first death case of the country was reported from the state’s Kalaburagi district. The 76-year-old man had returned from Saudi Arabia and succumbed to co-morbidities.

As a part of the state government’s plan to mitigate the crisis, the Health Bulletin said Victoria Hospital with all its annexes having 1700 beds has been directed to be converted into special hospital regarding COVID-19. Government will support the shifting of all the in patients who are undergoing treatment presently in victoria hospital to other places.