Mysuru Dasara's legendary elephant Balarama succumbs to illness

Balarama carried the 750 kg golden howdah and the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari during the Mysuru Dasara procession for the first time in 1999, and retired in 2011.

The iconic elephant Balarama, famous for his majestic appearance and calm disposition during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations for many years, passed away on Sunday, May 7 due to a prolonged illness. The 67-year-old elephant was suspected to have been infected with tuberculosis, and had been receiving treatment for the same for about a fortnight. He breathed his last at the Bhimanakatte elephant camp in the Hunsur range.

According to BNN Murthy, Conservator of Forests, Kodagu Circle, the forest department had identified Balarama's discomfort about three weeks ago. However, the treatment for the suspected tuberculosis began about a fortnight ago, and his blood samples were sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute at Izatnagar, Bareilly for analysis, and the report was awaited, according to The Hindu.

Balarama was captured in the Kattepura forests near Somwarpet of Kodagu in 1987. His broad and flat back, strength, and calm demeanour made him an ideal ceremonial elephant, and he was selected to participate in Mysuru Dasara. He carried the 750 kg golden howdah (a seat for riding on its back) and the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari during the Dasara procession for the first time in 1999, replacing the legendary elephant Drona, who had died tragically after being electrocuted in the Nagarahole forests in 1998.

Balarama ended up carrying the golden howdah for 13 consecutive years and retired from service as per government rules in 2011. The elephant, measuring 2.7 metres in height and 3.7 metres in length, was a beloved part of Mysuru's cultural heritage and will be deeply missed.