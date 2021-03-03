Mysuru and other parts of Karnataka to see helicopter tourism soon

Bengaluru, Belagavi and Kalaburagi are the other regions where helicopter tourism is expected to be launched.

Karnataka is set to launch helicopter tourism in parts of the state, beginning with Mysuru. These helicopters will connect tourists with neighbouring states and will be available at affordable prices, said officials. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Karnataka Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara said that tourism in the state will be developed along the lines of Gujarat and helicopter tourism will be launched in Mysuru shortly, along with other regions in the state, including Bengaluru, Belagavi and Kalaburagi.

According to the Minister, helicopter tourism in Mysuru is a long-cherished dream. “The departments concerned have been directed to make arrangements to develop a helicopter terminal in Mysuru. These rides will be offered at affordable costs,” added Minister Yogeeshwara.

The officials plan to bring the hospitality sector in Mysuru, especially hotels, under the industrial sector from the present business sector, in order to extend the government benefits. “This will also give a boost to the tourism industry,” he said.

He pointed out that the high rate of inter-state road tax, when compared to neighbouring states, is a hindrance to the development of Mysuru’s tourism. The Minister said that in order to solve the problem, the “one nation-one tax” will be implemented. He also added that the taxes will be implemented based on the Kerala model, probably referring to road tax being levied for tourist vehicles entering the state.

Minister Yogeeshwara also said that the “Disneyland-like project” at the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in the Mandya district is still underway despite it being a project of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government. In 2018, Housing Minister V Somanna had ruled out developing KRS into a Disneyland-like project. However, he said that the area will be transformed into a tourism hub and that the government had allotted Rs 65 crore for the project.

However, Minister Yogeeshwara said that his ministry’s priority is developing tourism in the state “and not the government that conceived it.” A decision in this regard will be taken after a meeting with the Water Resources Minister.

Yogeeshwara also added that special provisions for the development of tourism can be expected in the Karnataka budget on March 8, 2021. The Minister then went on to launch six Ambaris, special double-decker open buses similar to the London BigBus. These buses will fall under the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation and will operate in Mysuru and Hampi to offer a tour of these places.