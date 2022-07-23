Mysuru airport to be renamed after Maharaja Krishnaraja Wodeyar

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held on July 22, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

news Airport

The Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy on Friday, July 22 announced that the Karnataka cabinet has decided to rename Mysuru airport after the late Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held on July 22, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar was the 24th Maharaja of the kingdom of Mysuru. With a personal fortune estimated in 1940 to be worth $400 million, he was one of the richest people in the world at the time of his death. Mahatma Gandhi called him "Rajarishi" in appreciation of his accomplishments and administrative reforms.

Mysuru became the first Indian state to produce hydroelectricity in Asia during his rule, and Bengaluru was the first Asian city to have street lights, first lit on August 5, 1905.

Politicians and state officials applauded the decision to name Mysuru airport after the late Maharaja.

Mentioning how Maharaja Wodeyar laid the foundation for the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited at Bengaluru in 1940, Mysuru-Kodoga MP Pratap Simha wrote, "Considering the sterling contributions of His Highness Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in the multi-dimensional growth of modern Mysuru, I'll be happy if the process for the renaming of Mysuru airport as Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar Airport, Mysuru, could be expedited paving the way for carrying forward his cherished legacy."

“I wholeheartedly welcome the decision of the State Cabinet to approve the naming of Mysore Airport after Rajarshi Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar. The foresight, efficient administration and social concern of Rajarshi Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, the pioneer of Mysore's development, have always inspired us,” said Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

The cabinet also decided to acquire 240 acres of land to develop Mysuru airport. The Karnataka government is set to spend Rs 9.29 crore for developing the airport, and the land will be handed over to the Airports Authority of India, PTI reported.

