'My wish is people spend their time usefully': Suriya on fans' behaviour online

The actor was responding to director Bharathiraja's letter on Meera Mitun and fan behaviour.

Flix Kollywood

Director Bharathiraja in his press statement on Monday slamming actor Meera Mithun for making unfounded allegations and defamatory statements had also drawn attention to the toxic behaviour of bullying that fans of popular stars often indulge in on social media. “Actors should not keep mum thinking that only fans are doing it. It becomes your responsibility to advise them and make them responsible. Actors should at least release a statement to bring them under control,” he had written.

Responding to it, actor Suriya has said, “My desire is for my brothers and sisters to spend their time usefully. My thanks to veteran director Bharathiraja.” The actor further referenced his own tweet from 2018 where he had requested his fans to spend their time and energy on useful activities, that might benefit the society.

The 2018 tweet was posted by Suriya when his fans gathered outside a television channel protesting against two VJs. The program hosts had made fun of the actor’s height on a show that was telecast on the channel. “We don't need to stoop low to act against substandard criticism,” he had written.

Over the past few days, fans of actors Suriya, Vijay and many others have been on an abusive tiff on social media with actor Meera Mithun who had made several allegations and dreogatory comments against prominent stars and their spouses in Tamil cinema.

Addressing the ongoing issue, Bharathiraja had issued the press statement in which he hailed Vijay and Suriya’s film careers while condemning Meera Mitun’s behaviour. Bharathiraja also condemned Nadigar Sangam and the other film bodies for not coming in defence to these stars in this issue.