‘My struggle will not stop’: HD Kumaraswamy welcomes people’s mandate

“In a democratic system, the mandate is final. I accept defeat and victory with equanimity,” said the Janata Dal (Secular) leader.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has said that he welcomes the mandate of the people and that this defeat was not final. “My struggle will not stop, I will always be with the people,” he told reporters on Saturday, May 13. The Congress has acquired a clear lead in many constituencies with the vote counting in the 2023 Karnataka elections still underway. As of now, Congress has won 20 seats and is leading in 115.

HD Kumaraswamy is leading in his constituency Channapatna with a margin of nearly 4000 votes. Welcoming the mandate, Kumaraswamy said, “I welcome the verdict given by the people of the state. In a democratic system, the mandate is final. I accept defeat and victory with equanimity. However, this defeat is not final, my fight will not stop, I will always be with the people. Defeat and victory are not new to me or our family.”

The JD (S) leader said that HD Deve Gowda, HD Revanna and even himself had lost elections. “When we won, we served people with commitment. I will get involved in the organisation and work on building the party in the coming days. Good luck to the new government coming into existence in the state. I hope to respond to people's demands. My gratitude to the workers, leaders and candidates who worked day and night on behalf of the party in this election. No one should panic for any reason, I am with you.”