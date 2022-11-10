‘My phone has been tapped, my privacy infringed’: Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamilisai Soundararajan says that the office of the Raj Bhavan has been dragged into the TRS MLA poaching case and that there is no truth in the allegations.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday, November 9, came up with serious allegations against the Telangana government saying that her phone has been tapped and that her privacy has been infringed. Referring to a tweet put out by TRS social media in charge — in which the Raj Bhavan has been accused of having a role in the TRS MLAs poaching controversy, said the office of the Governor, which has nothing to do with the case, has been dragged into the controversy.

“My phone has been tapped and my privacy has been infringed. My former ADC, whose name is Tushar, called me to extend Diwali greetings. On the same day the Telangana government alleged that a Tushar was involved in the case, they also dragged the office of the Raj Bhavan into the controversy. If my phone wasn’t tapped, how would they come up with the claim that a Tushar was involved in the case and allege that Raj Bhavan has a connection,” questioned Tamilisai.

“I am not worried even if my phone is tapped. I have nothing to hide and everything at the Raj Bhavan is very transparent. If they want, I can show them my phone as I have nothing to hide,” added the Governor.

The TRS MLA poaching case had stirred a controversy recently with the Cyberabad police arresting three people who were allegedly trying to poach three TRS MLAs. The attempt was videgraphed by spy cameras setup by the police at a farmhouse. Following the incident, in a press conference, CM KCR claimed that Tushar Vellapally, chief of BDJS, an ally of the BJP-led NDA in Kerala was in touch with one of the three men arrested by the police. The Chief Minister also claimed that the three men were agents of the BJP.

The governor called for a press meet on Wednesday to clear the air about claims that the governor was sitting on bills without clearing them. The governor slammed those levelling such claims and said that the delay is because she is doing her due diligence on each of the bills.