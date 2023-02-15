My kids say I have a damn cool body in Pathaan, says Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who flaunted a perfect eight-pack abs in the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in his latest release 'Pathaan', is happy that youngsters find his chiselled body "cool".

news Entertainment

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who flaunted a perfect eight-pack abs in the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in his latest release 'Pathaan', is happy that youngsters find his chiselled body "cool". SRK, who is a father of three - Aaryan, Suhana and AbRam, said: "When they (director Siddharth Anand and choreographer Bosco Martis) were doing Jhoome Jo Pathaan song, I think a conspiracy was hatched to make me go shirtless. There was no way that I was sure about doing it (taking my shirt off) but then they made me do it!"



He added: "I think it was already planned that slowly, slowly, they will start opening my buttons. I have never done my signature steps with abs! So, ya, it took a lot of takes, a lot of takes."

"I'm very happy now when youngsters, my kids see me on screen and say damn cool body papa! I feel very happy but it is really scary! I don't know if I will be able to do it again."



About what he loves about the chartbuster song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, SRK said: "Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a song that I feel makes you want to dance. Just wanted to do a step which everyone can do with ease. It comes when it's like all things are done well now and so let's celebrate, it's a party song in the film."