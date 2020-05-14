Mutton price fixed at Rs 700 per kilogram in Hyderabad corporation limits

The public can report stores which are selling meat above the price to authorities.

The price of mutton has been fixed at Rs 700 per kilogram in all retail meat outlets within the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. This was done after a meeting was convened by the Minister for Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department.

According to a release, this was done to ensure that meat is available at affordable prices. GHMC said that meat sellers arbitrarily increased prices during the lockdown, because of which the price has been fixed.

Dr Sabitha, a veterinary officer, said that a fine would be imposed at first if there is a violation, and if the shopkeeper continues the same, their licence could be cancelled as well. The severity of the fine imposed will depend on where the shop is located.

Officials said that action would be taken under relevant sections of the GHMC Act.

"During this lockdown, we received many grievances about the high price of mutton. There is some shortage of supply but demand is normal. Because of supply problems, sellers took advantage of the situation and they raised prices. The government is very strict about the price of mutton,” she said.

If the same is not done, the public can raise the same to officials who fall under six zones — LB Nagar, Charminar, Khairatabad, Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Secunderabad. Shopkeepers will be prosecuted, and a hefty fine will be levied on them, the GHMC said.

Meat in Hyderabad should not cost more than Rs 700 according to GHMC. If anyone is charging more, they can report to these officials. pic.twitter.com/NzFFKyRySH — ATMnirbharrrrrrr (@serish) May 13, 2020

According to reports, mutton prices touched Rs 1,100 per kg in the last week of April due to the shortage. At the time, the State Civil Supplies Department officials reportedly asked meat shop owners to cap rising mutton prices.

Cattle is reportedly in short supply due to the lockdown. While animals would be brought in from other states to cater to demand, it is not the case this time.

According to the Deccan Chronicle, much of Hyderabad’s mutton comes from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, but imports from these states stopped after the coronavirus cases in both states shot up.

Consumption of red meat may also be slightly higher as it is the holy month of Ramzan.

On May 5, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had announced the extension of the lockdown in the state till May 29 but with relaxations in rural and municipal areas.

Two deaths and 41 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Wednesday pushing the number of cases in the state to 1,367. The number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 34 with the latest deaths.

