Muslim youth assaulted in Dakshina Kannada for talking to Hindu woman on bus

Shahil (22) was dragged out of a bus and beaten after he was seen talking to his friend, a Hindu woman.

A young Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Karnatakaâ€™s Dakshina Kannada district, in a suspected case of moral policing, on the evening of Tuesday, April 4. Shahil (22), who hails from Kakkinje village in Belthangady taluk, was travelling on a bus with a friend when he was dragged out by the group of men and beaten. Four people were booked in connection with the incident.

According to reports, Shahil was traveling from Mangaluru to Ujire when he was seen talking to his friend, a Hindu woman, on the bus. While the woman alighted in Belthangady, Shahil continued his journey. However, the bus was intercepted by the group in Ujire, who then allegedly dragged Shahil out and assaulted him.

Shahil was later admitted to Belthangady government hospital, where the local police recorded his statement. The attack, captured on video, is now being widely shared on local social media platforms. Reports suggest that the accused are associated with the Bajrang Dal.

This is the latest incident in a string of moral policing incidents reported in the region. In July last year, police booked four pro-Hindutva activists for threatening and harassing two women in Dakshina Kannada as they were of different religions. The women â€” Shamsheena and Kavya â€” were on their way to Shamsheenaâ€™s house in Uppinangady when they observed the group of men following them. The mob gathered in front of the house and began threatening the two women.

