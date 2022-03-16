Muslim organisations call for Karnataka bandh on March 17

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Campus Front of India (CFI) have also supported the bandh call.

Muslim organisations in Karnataka have given a call for a 'bandh' in the state on Thursday, March 17, to register their protest against the verdict of the Karnataka High Court on the hijab controversy. The High Court had on Tuesday dismissed all the petitions seeking directions to the Karnataka government to allow them to wear the hijab inside classrooms. The court, however, held that wearing of the hijab is not an essential religious practice under Islam and the uniform is a reasonable restriction that the students cannot object to.

The Ameer-E-Shariat of Karnataka, Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi, on Wednesday gave a call for a state-wide bandh on Thursday, which has been supported by hundreds of organisations across the southern state. "Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, a state-wide bandh will be observed on Thursday," Rashadi stated, as he appealed to the entire Muslim community to support the bandh between 6 am and 6 pm on Thursday.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Campus Front of India (CFI) have also supported the bandh call. Both the organisations maintained that the high court verdict is against the constitutional rights of an individual. CFI office-bearers said that the high court verdict is against individual and religious rights and has backed the bandh call.

On Wednesday, in Bhatkal, many traders voluntarily closed down shops to protest against the hijab verdict. Later in the day, the police in â€‹â€‹Karnataka have lodged FIRs against activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI), including an advocate, for allegedly attempting to force closure of shops and observe a bandh against the Karnataka High Court verdict.

Meanwhile, two petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court's order. The Supreme Court considered the submission of the students for an urgent hearing, but said that the court will consider hearing the pleas after Holi vacation. The Supreme Court will be on holiday on the occasion of Holi from March 17, Thursday, to March 20, Sunday.

